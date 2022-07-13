GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $292.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.