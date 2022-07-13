GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,171 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $342.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

