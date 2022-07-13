GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

