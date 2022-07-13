GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

