Gareth Cave Purchases 833,333 Shares of Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Stock

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave acquired 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).
NNN stock opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
