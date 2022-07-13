Gareth Cave Purchases 833,333 Shares of Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Stock

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave acquired 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).

NNN stock opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

