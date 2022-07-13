Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,142.26

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,142.26 ($13.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,094 ($13.01). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,104 ($13.13), with a volume of 38,300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.57) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Lea bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($14.47) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,257.20).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

