GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $151,975.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

