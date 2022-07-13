Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes $185,000 Position in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000.

SARK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 117,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,756. Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

