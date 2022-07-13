Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,950 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 8.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 92,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

