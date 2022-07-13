Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $1.42 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

