Gala 1-Day Volume Tops $228.56 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $334.65 million and $228.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

