G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIII. B. Riley reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

