Fusion Price Hits $0.21 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Fusion has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $794,791.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.64 or 0.99724328 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,105,986 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

