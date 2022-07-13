Fusion Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 396,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

