Function X (FX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.02 or 0.99803508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.