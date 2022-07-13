Fullen Financial Group Has $3.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fullen Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

