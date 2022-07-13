Fullen Financial Group Acquires 1,842 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

