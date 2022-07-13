Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
NYSE:BEN opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 191,215 shares of company stock worth $844,948 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
