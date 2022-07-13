Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 191,215 shares of company stock worth $844,948 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

