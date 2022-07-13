Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

