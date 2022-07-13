Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.07%.
Several analysts have commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
