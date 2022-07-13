Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

