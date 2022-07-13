Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Forwardly (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.