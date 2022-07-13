Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Forwardly alerts:

About Forwardly (Get Rating)

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.