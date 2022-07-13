Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 878 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

