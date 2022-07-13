Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,447 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

