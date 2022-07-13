Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

