Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 57.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,984,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

