Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $59,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

