Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 125,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.10.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

