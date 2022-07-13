Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 23,874 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

UPS stock opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

