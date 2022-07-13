Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Flow has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $27.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00101307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00170617 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

