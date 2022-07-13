FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 176,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 189,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter.

