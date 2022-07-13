Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

