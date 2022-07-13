Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DFP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,778. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.