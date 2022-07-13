Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,778. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.