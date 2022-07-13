FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

