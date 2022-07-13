First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.50 and last traded at $105.02. 78,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 63,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

