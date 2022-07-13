First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

