First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

FSLR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

