Financial Survey: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 22.45% 50.02% 1.61% TPG N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 1.90 $2.76 billion $26.04 8.90 TPG $4.98 billion 1.55 $230.90 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TPG.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 1 2 7 0 2.60 TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $311.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. TPG has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats TPG on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

