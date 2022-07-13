Financial Contrast: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mazda Motor and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.58% 8.38% 3.52% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rivian Automotive 1 6 12 0 2.58

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 70.76, suggesting a potential upside of 134.71%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.17 $725.86 million $0.57 6.49 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 493.67 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

