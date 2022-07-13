Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 34,075 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

