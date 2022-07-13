Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 1,819 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04.

