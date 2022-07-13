Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,329. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.