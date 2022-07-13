FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

