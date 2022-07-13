FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.