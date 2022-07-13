Fear (FEAR) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fear (FEAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Fear has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $380,647.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,694.86 or 1.00006004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.