Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.68.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.82%.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.