F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.50

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

