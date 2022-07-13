Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.65. 75,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,588. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

