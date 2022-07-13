Evercore ISI Upgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Outperform

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

