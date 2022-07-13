Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
